Topsail Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,382 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 145.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $343.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $344.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

