Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

