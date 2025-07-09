Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $115,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,700.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,414.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,985.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,415.00.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

