Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Novem Group boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after buying an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.18. The company had a trading volume of 178,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.54 and its 200 day moving average is $171.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

