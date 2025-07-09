Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $176.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.58. The company has a market capitalization of $275.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.