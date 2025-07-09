Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Prodigy Asset Management LLC

Prodigy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VTI stock opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.40. The firm has a market cap of $502.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

