CORDA Investment Management LLC. Invests $1.10 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $308.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.09 and its 200 day moving average is $286.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

