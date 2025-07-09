Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $357.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.10 and a 200-day moving average of $313.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.74.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

