iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $623.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $629.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $595.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.11. The firm has a market cap of $627.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

