Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,015 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 7.2%

INTC opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

