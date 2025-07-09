Principal Securities Inc. Has $5.30 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after buying an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17,578.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after acquiring an additional 411,161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

