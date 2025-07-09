Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,558 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 345.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Southern by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 16,464.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

Southern Trading Down 0.3%

SO opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.