First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 160 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 410,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $129.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

