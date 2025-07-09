Procter & Gamble Company (The) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.0568 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of PG opened at $157.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Procter & Gamble stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

