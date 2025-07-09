Promising Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – July 8th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Ford Motor, Morgan Stanley, and The PNC Financial Services Group are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, developing or managing income-generating properties such as office buildings, shopping centers and apartment complexes. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the real estate market without directly purchasing physical property. Many real estate stocks are structured as real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are required to distribute a large portion of their taxable income as dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,614,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,247,973. The company has a market cap of $356.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,716,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,352,411. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 50,243,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,788,652. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,383. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.27. The stock has a market cap of $227.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MS

The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.36. 2,198,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,654. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.56 and a 200 day moving average of $179.94. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNC

Read More