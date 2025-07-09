Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 142 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,366 shares of company stock worth $85,433,503. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $240.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $234.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $241.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

