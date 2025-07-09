Manufacturing Stocks To Research – July 8th

Oracle, BigBear.ai, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, Salesforce, and Pfizer are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories that a production facility holds at various stages of the manufacturing process, typically classified as raw materials, work-in-progress (WIP), and finished goods. They ensure that production can proceed without interruption and that customer orders can be met on time. Efficient management of these stocks helps minimize carrying costs and optimize cash flow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.82. 11,526,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,192,383. The stock has a market cap of $665.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $241.18.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,644,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,684,545. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,723,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,417,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $237.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,199,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,746,302. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $491.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.58.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $530.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,155. The stock has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $544.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.86.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.36 and its 200 day moving average is $290.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 29,086,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,652,449. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

