First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $157.85 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $370.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.