Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 285,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,363 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 997,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,628,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $88.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

