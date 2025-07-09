Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $464.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.