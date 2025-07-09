CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,990 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after buying an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after buying an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,055,000 after buying an additional 402,531 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $509.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of -739.08 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $6,990,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 249,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,068,402.64. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,821 shares of company stock valued at $118,672,681. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.