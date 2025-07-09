Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,704 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,175,326,000 after purchasing an additional 794,536 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $292.74. The stock had a trading volume of 337,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,808. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.18 and a 200 day moving average of $302.45. The stock has a market cap of $209.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

