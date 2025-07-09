Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $67.01 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,186 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $67,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after buying an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after buying an additional 6,809,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,063,832. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $279.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

