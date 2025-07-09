Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Decreased by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,517,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

