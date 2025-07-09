TradeWell Securities LLC. Purchases New Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

TradeWell Securities LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.9% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,323,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
Shares of NOC stock opened at $504.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.77. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $422.69 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
