Lakeside Advisors INC. Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Lakeside Advisors INC. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 437.7% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 22,396 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,355,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,226,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE IBM opened at $290.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

