iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $26,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.6%

USMV stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.88 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average is $91.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

