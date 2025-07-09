Lbp Am Sa Has $63.35 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lbp Am Sa’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $63,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 98,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $273.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.48 and its 200-day moving average is $290.51. The stock has a market cap of $261.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $68,473.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,496.40. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.82, for a total value of $609,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,590,604.74. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,034 shares of company stock worth $8,833,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

