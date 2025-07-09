Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 27,251 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.91.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.99. The company had a trading volume of 469,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

