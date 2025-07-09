iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
