New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $6.35 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.79. The firm has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

