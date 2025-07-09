Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Acquires 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $368.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $366.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

