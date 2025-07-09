Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $1.60 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 527,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $48,100,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 235,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.