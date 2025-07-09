Topsail Wealth Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $213.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.21 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.79.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

