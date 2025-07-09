Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 500 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14,268.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,608 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after acquiring an additional 779,054 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,322,000 after acquiring an additional 625,008 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,027,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,454,000 after acquiring an additional 585,600 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

