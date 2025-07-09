Principal Securities Inc. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $184.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.61 and a 200 day moving average of $175.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

