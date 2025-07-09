CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,229 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after buying an additional 579,549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after buying an additional 531,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0%

SCHD opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

