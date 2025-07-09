Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $45,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. New Street Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.