Bull Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after acquiring an additional 48,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.