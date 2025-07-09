Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

