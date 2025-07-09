Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $23.21 Million Stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,180 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $23,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $214.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average of $206.44. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $177.33 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

