Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 918 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,874 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk
In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.64.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
