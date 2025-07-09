iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $627.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $595.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $629.25. The company has a market capitalization of $631.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

