Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.39 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

