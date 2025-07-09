Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 646.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,132 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 0.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $67,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $390.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.67. The company has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

