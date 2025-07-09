Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after buying an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $177.15 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.68 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.58. The firm has a market cap of $275.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

