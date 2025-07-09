Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2%

ICE traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.32 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at $376,667,570.10. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,749 shares of company stock worth $40,942,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.