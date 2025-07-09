Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.11. 414,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. CJS Securities lowered their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

