Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inkwell Capital LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,370,000. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 942,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,406 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,897 shares in the company, valued at $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.04. The stock had a trading volume of 113,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,421. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.68.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

