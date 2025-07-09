Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,533,000. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

